This Week In Techdirt History: November 12th – 18th
from the such-as-it-was dept
Five Years Ago
This week in 2018, the RIAA made a court filing where it warned about overprotection from copyright, Nintendo secured a huge settlement against ROM site (probably just to scare other ROM sites), and the Girl Scouts sued the Boy Scouts over trademark. CNN filed a lawsuit seeking to show that Trump can’t kick reporters out for asking tough questions, a judge allowed the NRA’s first amendment lawsuit against Andrew Cuomo to move forward, and we lamented the fact that the Conan O’Brien joke-stealing lawsuit was still going on. Meanwhile, the EU Council got explicit in its push for mandatory upload filters and we urged them not to wreck the internet.
Ten Years Ago
This week in 2013, polls showed that less than 20% of Americans believed the NSA had adequate oversight, while the Senate Intelligence Committee rejected a bunch of attempts to amend Dianne Feinstein’s fake NSA reform bill, and we noted that Feinstein received a lot of cash from intelligence contractors. We learned more about Paul Hansmeier’s ADA lawsuits, namely that they were filed without knowledge of the plaintiffs (and he soon dismissed one of them) while Comcast and AT&T were looking to get their cut of legal fees from Prenda. Also, a leak gave us a look at the IP chapter of the TPP agreement, and confirmed that it was even worse than ACTA.
Fifteen Years Ago
This week in 2008, there were reports that some students were dropping out of school in order to pay RIAA settlement fees, the French recording industry sued SourceForge for hosting open source P2P software, and the Turkish city of Batman threatened to sue Christopher Nolan over Batman the movie. The judge from the Napster lawsuit was recommending a massive bureaucracy as the way to fix copyright, the EU was continuing to give bogus reasons for keeping ACTA secret, and we looked at whether new SEC rules about linking violated Section 230 safe harbors. And we praised an excellent viral essay by Cory Doctorow about how copyright harms culture.
Comments on “This Week In Techdirt History: November 12th – 18th”
Struggle For Balanced Legal Framework
The legal landscape has always been a dynamic arena, and this week’s retrospective highlights a variety of intriguing cases that have left a lasting impact on the realms of copyright, intellectual property, and free speech.
The RIAA’s cautionary filing in 2018 regarding potential overprotection from copyright serves as a reminder of the ongoing struggle to strike a balance between protecting intellectual property and allowing for innovation and creativity. Nintendo’s decisive action against a ROM site, though substantial, appears to be a strategic move, possibly signaling a broader message to discourage similar platforms.
The clash between the Girl Scouts and the Boy Scouts over trademark underscores how even seemingly unrelated organizations can find themselves in legal disputes over branding. Meanwhile, CNN’s lawsuit challenging the authority to eject reporters for asking tough questions illuminates the intersection of press freedom and political power.
In the realm of free speech, the NRA’s first amendment lawsuit against Andrew Cuomo gaining traction raises questions about the limits of government influence on organizations expressing their views.
Turning the clock back ten years, the public’s skepticism about the NSA’s oversight and the Senate Intelligence Committee’s resistance to amendments in the name of reform underscore the perennial challenges in balancing national security with individual privacy.
Fifteen years ago, the peculiar case of students reportedly dropping out to pay RIAA settlement fees highlights the tangible impact of legal actions on individuals’ lives. The French recording industry’s lawsuit against SourceForge and the Turkish city of Batman’s threat to sue over the use of the name in a movie both showcase the broad spectrum of legal battles, from the digital frontier to the cinematic world.
As we reflect on these legal milestones, it becomes evident that the struggle for a fair, transparent, and balanced legal framework continues to shape our ever-evolving digital landscape. Each case, whether lamentable or praiseworthy, contributes to the ongoing dialogue about the delicate equilibrium between rights and responsibilities in the realms of law, technology, and culture