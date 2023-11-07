Tim Wu Asks Why Congress Keeps Failing To Protect Kids Online. The Answer Is That He’s Asking The Wrong Question
Daily Deal: The Complete MATLAB Programming Master Class

Tue, Nov 7th 2023


MATLAB allows matrix manipulations, plotting of functions and data, implementation of algorithms, creating of user interfaces, and interfacing with programs written in other languages. That’s all well and good, but it means nothing if you don’t have a firm grasp of the data types used within MATLAB. In the Complete MATLAB Programming Master Class you’ll cover not just data types, but also dive into their functions and how to perform conversions to make analysis and programming a greater experience. It’s on sale for $30.

