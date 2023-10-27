San Diego Mayor, Police Chief Claim City’s Surveillance Oversight Law Is Just ‘Obstruction’
Appeals Court: You Can’t Sue YouTube Because It Didn’t Ban An Account You Accuse Of Copyright Infringement

Daily Deal: Headway Premium

Deals

from the good-deals-on-cool-stuff dept

Fri, Oct 27th 2023 11:55am -

Headway is the revolutionary app designed to help you turn personal growth into a habit. With this deal, you get unlimited access to a huge number of non-fiction bestsellers, summarized into 15-minute reads. Be it personal development, business strategies, or health insights, Headway has you covered. It’s on sale for $49.97.

Note: The Techdirt Deals Store is powered and curated by StackCommerce. A portion of all sales from Techdirt Deals helps support Techdirt. The products featured do not reflect endorsements by our editorial team.

Filed Under:

Leave a Comment
If you liked this post, you may also be interested in...

Add Your Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Have a Techdirt Account? Sign in now. Want one? Register here

Comment Options:

Make this the or (get credits or sign in to see balance) what's this?

What's this?

Techdirt community members with Techdirt Credits can spotlight a comment as either the "First Word" or "Last Word" on a particular comment thread. Credits can be purchased at the Techdirt Insider Shop »

San Diego Mayor, Police Chief Claim City’s Surveillance Oversight Law Is Just ‘Obstruction’
Appeals Court: You Can’t Sue YouTube Because It Didn’t Ban An Account You Accuse Of Copyright Infringement
Follow Techdirt

Techdirt Daily Newsletter

Techdirt Deals
Techdirt Insider Discord
The latest chatter on the Techdirt Insider Discord channel...
Loading...