Sexy Sandwiches: PornHub Goes After Kebab Shop Over Signs, Logos

from the meat-stick dept

One of the common tests for whether something is trademark infringement is whether or not the public will be confused as to association between the infringer and another trademark owner. This typically comes down to several factors, such as the similarity within the uses and, importantly, whether the two entities compete in the same marketplace.

It’s hard to imagine two marketplaces being further apart from one another than pornography and German sandwiches. Weird sentence, right? Well, MindGeek, the company that owns Pornhub among other sites, has sent cease and desist notices to a kebab shop in New York City over its branding.

As reported by Chelsea News, a kebab shop named Doner Haus recently found itself squarely in the sights of the Pornhub owner, not because of its name, but because of the font, style, and design of choice it used on display. Frequent visitors of the porn site – relax, there’s no judgement here. We know many of you continue to patronise the site – will know that the site’s trademark branding and its black, white, and yellow contrast that greets viewers on the landing page. In paying the full homage, the shop also has sexually suggestive statements plastered all over its windows, such as “Big Doner Energy” and “Bite Me, Lick Me, Eat Me Good”.

So, does the branding and signage actually call to mind the branding for Pornhub? Yes, absolutely.

MindGeek’s C&D indicates that the company will pursue legal action unless Doner Haus changes its branding, specifically suggesting that the public will be confused into thinking that Pornhub was somehow associated with the sandwich shop if it doesn’t.

And that’s the crux of the issue here: will they? Because of the branding, and some off-color suggestive signs on the storefront, could someone somehow think that Pornhub had expanded its business beyond adult videos into… German style foodstuffs? That seems like quite a leap and I frankly don’t believe it. Neither does Doner Haus’ attorneys.

Doner Haus and its attorney have more or less rubbished the Pornhub owner’s claims of alleged association, saying that there is no evidence that would suggest people would believe it was sponsored by the internet company. “Our client respects the trademark rights of others, and expects others to respect their rights to rightfully use trademarks, including trade dress, that do not infringe the rights of others,” the shop’s attorney wrote inresponse. “That being said, Döner Haus not only disagrees with your assessment of the alleged trade dress infringement of your client’s Pornhub trade dress, but considers the same to be so incredible as to be beyond the pale.”

And so now we wait to see if MindGeek is bluffing or really is going to pursue legal action against the restaurant. MindGeek certainly has the war chest to finance such a legal battle, of course.

But it would be hard for me to see them actually winning this battle in court. Sandwiches can be sexy, sure, but they aren’t sex.

Filed Under: likelihood of confusion, logos, trademark

Companies: doner haus, mindgeek, pornhub