Daily Deal: Mindfulness.com Plus Plan

from the good-deals-on-cool-stuff dept

Trusted by a global community of over 1 million+, Mindfulness.com makes mindful living easy, practical, and simple to use in everyday life. You’ll learn science-based skills that leading health experts from around the world are teaching as part of the modern-day mental health toolkit. Make good sleep a habit, be more in touch with yourself, and so much more to help you improve your overall perspective in life. From former monks, psychologists, professors, and authors, the world’s most trusted teachers are here to guide you. It’s on sale for $70.

Note: The Techdirt Deals Store is powered and curated by StackCommerce. A portion of all sales from Techdirt Deals helps support Techdirt. The products featured do not reflect endorsements by our editorial team.

Filed Under: daily deal

