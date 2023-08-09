Daily Deal: Microsoft Office Pro 2021 for Windows + A Free Microsoft Training Bundle

from the good-deals-on-cool-stuff dept

Microsoft Office 2021 Professional is the perfect choice for any professional who needs to handle data and documents. It comes with many new features that will make you more productive in every stage of development, whether it’s processing paperwork or creating presentations from scratch – whatever your needs are. The free Microsoft Training Bundle is the ultimate course for those looking to master Microsoft Office. With comprehensive lessons that cover Excel, Word, Access, and PowerPoint, you’ll go from beginner to advanced user in no time. Get yours for $34.97.

Note: The Techdirt Deals Store is powered and curated by StackCommerce. A portion of all sales from Techdirt Deals helps support Techdirt. The products featured do not reflect endorsements by our editorial team.

Filed Under: daily deal

