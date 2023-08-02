Google’s Plan To DRM The Web Goes Against Everything Google Once Stood For
Daily Deal: MagStack Foldable 3-in-1 Wireless Charging Station with Floating Stand

Wed, Aug 2nd 2023 10:48am -

MagStack is the perfect on-the-go wireless charging station that also transforms into a floating stand for smartphone FaceTime or video playback while charging. This 3-in-1 foldable design featuring 3 wireless charging spots, enables charging for up to 3 devices simultaneously, including iPhone, Apple Watch, AirPods Pro, AirPods with Wireless Charging Case, other Qi-compatible Android phones, and Bluetooth earbuds. With its versatile foldable design, MagStack also folds into a space-saving single-device charger for your phone or earbuds. Neatly folded into a slim wallet-sized stack making it ultra-portable and functional for your next trip. It’s on sale for $39.97.

Note: The Techdirt Deals Store is powered and curated by StackCommerce. A portion of all sales from Techdirt Deals helps support Techdirt. The products featured do not reflect endorsements by our editorial team.

