Study: The Overwhelming Majority Of Historical Video Games Are Endangered
Video games are a form of art and a form of expression. While that used to be somewhat controversial to state decades ago, nobody of any value really argues that point any longer. And the moment you accept that simple fact, it throws into light how absolutely absurd it is that the preservation efforts of libraries and museums are so severely hampered for this one type of art compared with others, such as music and film. Industry lobbying groups have been able to successfully block getting these institutions exemptions from copyright law to better share this cultural history with the world by stating two rebuttals: such cultural sharing would hurt the industry’s sales, and it’s all unnecessary anyway because the industry is already preserving games and making them available to people.
The first point is a silly one. Why should libraries preserving and making available historical video games be any more of a threat to the industry than their handling of books, film, and television? It shouldn’t. All libraries are asking for is for the same rules to apply, but currently these institutions can only share this art on-premise, versus being able to make it available digitally. It’s an uneven playing field.
As to the claim that the industry is doing this all just fine already, well, the always great Video Game History Foundation has put out a study demonstrating that the industry has done an absolute shit job of this, actually.
The Video Game History Foundation, in partnership with the Software Preservation Network, has conducted the first ever study on the commercial availability of classic video games, and the results are bleak. 87% of classic video games released in the United States are critically endangered.
Imagine if the only way to watch Titanic was to find a used VHS tape, and maintain your own vintage equipment so that you could still watch it. And what if no library, not even the Library of Congress, could do any better — they could keep and digitize that VHS of Titanic, but you’d have to go all the way there to watch it. It sounds crazy, but that’s the reality we live in with video games, a $180 billion industry, while the games and their history disappear.
Nearly 90% of the cultural output of an entire industry is at risk of simply disappearing, save for the efforts of the online piracy community, which are, of course, regularly vilified. That’s a crazy number. It’s also a number that is purely anathema to the very point of copyright: the granting of a temporary monopoly on artistic output to eventually reach the public domain in exchange for more cultural output. If the industry isn’t going to bother preserving the cultural output, and if preservation institutions are prohibited from being able to properly preserve that output and make it available to the public, then the deal becomes entirely one-sided. The industry gets its monopoly and makes its money, while the public loses out on the output once the dollars stop rolling in.
This is where libraries and archives should come in. Anyone should be able to easily explore, research and play classic video games, in the same way that they can read classic novels, listen to classic albums, and watch classic movies. But outdated copyright laws are preventing institutions like ours from doing our jobs.
The next rulemaking proceeding under the Digital Millennium Copyright Act (“DMCA”), Title 17, section 1201, of the United States Code is scheduled for 2024. We’re hopeful that this study will incite change, and that video game preservation will become stronger — before we lose more.
This is one of those situations where if nothing is done and art is lost, there’s little chance of ever getting it back. Again, the only ask here is for video games to be treated like other forms of art. It’s not much of an ask, frankly, and the fear-mongering that groups like the ESA have engaged in should be treated like so much pablum.
Once again, we have proof that copyright is anathema to culture. If copyright terms were far shorter than they are nowadays—for example, a mere 20 years long—we could preserve every pre-PS2 game forever. But nope, we have to break the law so this part of our culture can be properly preserved. Anyone who thinks that’s a bad thing needs to rethink their entire worldview.
Well, there’s more at work here: there’s no one standardized format to share video games in. For example, good luck sharing many current or previous generation games off-premise OR on-premise in a decade, as they depend on a call-home server that will no longer be running, require the player to download signed DLC content, and often integrate to an online gaming service that will no longer exist.
In short, what is made available to the libraries (and consumers at large) is just a gateway to the work of art, and not the work of art itself.
And then at the other end of the spectrum, you’ve got things like UniRacers for SNES, where it should technically be possible to share it under emulation off-premises, but nobody today has the legal right to allow for this, because Pixar already forced the game out of stores while it was still new, due to a copyright conflict over the similarity between the red unicycle and Pixar’s unicycle character Red in their 1987 short “Red’s Dream.”
To be fair, this sort of thing happens with other media sometimes too; there are e-books that are no longer accessible because the publisher lost the right to distribute the work, so the license keys got revoked, and now the licenses that the libraries got to share the work are useless.