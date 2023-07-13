TSA Rolling Out ‘Voluntary’ Facial Recognition Program To Another 400 Domestic Airports
Daily Deal: Apple Watch Wireless Charger Keychain

Thu, Jul 13th 2023 10:47am -

No one wants the bulky and tangled chargers anymore… and if all the power we need can be put in a little device, we’d take it, right? This Smart Keychain replaces the typical charging cable and uses the microcomputer electronic system to wirelessly charge the touch-sensitive Apple Watch by simply placing the watch on a black magnetic charger. It’s easy to use. The strong magnetic adsorption allows you to adjust the angle freely without deviating from the charger center. This charger with a built-in 950mAh lithium-ion battery can charge all Apple Watch series. The pocket size of portable charger makes it easy to take with you wherever you go. It’s on sale for $15.

Note: The Techdirt Deals Store is powered and curated by StackCommerce. A portion of all sales from Techdirt Deals helps support Techdirt. The products featured do not reflect endorsements by our editorial team.

