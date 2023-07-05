Top EU Court Advisor Says Technical Standards, Like Laws, Should Not Be Locked Down By Copyright
One of the most pernicious ideas that copyright maximalism has spread is that preventing people from freely accessing creative material is not just a good thing to do, but should be the natural state of affairs. This has made questioning whether copyright is really the best way to support artists and promote creativity hard. Against that background, there’s an interesting opinion from one of the top EU court’s special advisers, known as advocates general, suggesting a situation in which copyright definitely should not be applied. The Court of Justice of the European Union’s press release explains the background:
Public.Resource.Org Inc. and Right to Know CLG are two non-profit organisations whose focus is to make the law freely accessible to all citizens. The organisations had challenged before the [EU] General Court a Commission Decision refusing to grant them access to four harmonised technical standards (HTS) adopted by the European Committee for Standardisation (CEN) with respect to the safety of toys in particular. As their challenge was unsuccessful, they appealed the General Court judgment before the Court of Justice.
In today’s Opinion, Advocate General Laila Medina looks into the question whether the rule of law as well as the principle of transparency and the right of access to documents of EU institutions require that HTS are freely available without charge.
The conclusion reached by Advocate General Laila Medina is straightforward:
for the purposes of EU law in general and for the access to EU law in particular, and, given HTS indispensable role in the implementation of EU secondary legislation and their legal effects, they should, in principle, not benefit from copyright protection.
Moreover:
even if HTS could be protected by copyright, free access to the law has priority over copyright protection.
The basic idea is simple: people can’t be expected to follow a law (or technical standard) if they don’t have ready access to it. Copyright is a barrier to access, and therefore should not be allowed for harmonized technical standards (HTS), just as it is not permitted for EU laws. And even if for some reason HTS were subject to copyright, free access must be granted anyway, blunting its negative impact.
It’s worth emphasizing that the Advocate General’s opinion is only advisory, and may be ignored by the main court when the latter issues its final judgment on the case. Nonetheless, it’s great to see one of the EU’s top legal authorities dare to go against today’s orthodoxy that copyright is so wonderful it should be applied to everything, no exceptions.
Ugh
The gap between a law and a technical standard is wide enough to drive an entire engineering department through. There are technical standard that are law (NFPA 70 (NEC)) and they are read into state code making them freely available. Because you can’t copyright the law.
I have very mixed feelings about this, but calling a copyright on the creative works of a group “copyright maximalism” is a stretch. A technical standard can represent thousands of hours of research, drafting, editing, and writing.
Re: So Pay for the work
Why would a state not want to pay for the works of a body of research that is then incorporated into law. Technically the takings clause already covers this, those people indeed did hundreds of hours of work so we can have a safe fire and electrical code.
Then next year, pay for revisions to that work. Get a few staff to review it and validate they are doing updates (and not just moving deck chairs around).
This fixes most everything, the only real argument is the value, but since the works are being sold, it would not be hard to calculate how many copies are sold, add some overhead for DIYers, and heck, nothing stops them from going to all 50 states if their code is good.
Even better, if one state finds a problem, they can point it out. CA is very agressive at some clean air stuff, while other states want other things.
Re:
And yet, they want it to be a standard.
Choose one.
Paul B and Mamba,
(Do note that I speak from experience as an American, I have no idea how things work in the EU.)
Essentially, those outfits that set standards are actually testing laboratories, and they charge (big!!) bucks to do testing. More or less, private companies fund those labs, and in turn the labs set various ‘standards’ that should be met for recognition as being safe, etc. (That’s not to say that governments can’t submit items for testing as well, but they’ll pay the going rate, to be sure.)
The fact is that governments incorporate these standards into bodies of law in the name of public safety, which directly implicates the public domain. And we all know what that means for copyright, don’t we.