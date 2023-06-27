The Latest Dangerous Conspiracy Theory: That Conspiracy Theory Research Is Part Of A Big Conspiracy
Terrible People Are Still Using Forged Court Orders To Disappear Content They Don’t Like

Daily Deal: Portable 2TB SSD External Hard Drive

Deals

from the good-deals-on-cool-stuff dept

Tue, Jun 27th 2023 10:42am -

This portable SSD 2TB hard drive is the perfect mobile database for you. Featuring its USB 3.1 high-speed transmission and Type-C interface, this will help you deliver ultra-fast data transfer speeds. It is plug and play, and compatible with Windows, Mac, Android, and iOS. It’s on sale for $34.97.

Note: The Techdirt Deals Store is powered and curated by StackCommerce. A portion of all sales from Techdirt Deals helps support Techdirt. The products featured do not reflect endorsements by our editorial team.

Filed Under:

Leave a Comment
If you liked this post, you may also be interested in...

Add Your Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Have a Techdirt Account? Sign in now. Want one? Register here

Comment Options:

Make this the or (get credits or sign in to see balance) what's this?

What's this?

Techdirt community members with Techdirt Credits can spotlight a comment as either the "First Word" or "Last Word" on a particular comment thread. Credits can be purchased at the Techdirt Insider Shop »

The Latest Dangerous Conspiracy Theory: That Conspiracy Theory Research Is Part Of A Big Conspiracy
Terrible People Are Still Using Forged Court Orders To Disappear Content They Don’t Like
Follow Techdirt

Techdirt Daily Newsletter

Techdirt Deals
Techdirt Insider Discord
The latest chatter on the Techdirt Insider Discord channel...
Loading...