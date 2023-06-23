Daily Deal: MagPRO Smartwatch with Magnetic Band & Activity Tracker

from the good-deals-on-cool-stuff dept

MagPRO Smartwatch is a tracker with multiple features that make your daily life easier. Customize the face of the watch with hundreds of different custom backgrounds to fit your needs or make your own. It comes with a magnetic no-buckle wraparound band that’s sweatproof and waterproof. It’s available in four different colors and is on sale for $50.

Note: The Techdirt Deals Store is powered and curated by StackCommerce. A portion of all sales from Techdirt Deals helps support Techdirt. The products featured do not reflect endorsements by our editorial team.

Filed Under: daily deal

