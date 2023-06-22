Techdirt Podcast Episode 355: The Reddit Meltdown

Important And Needed New Report: Scaling Trust On The Web
Thu, Jun 22nd 2023 01:30pm -

If you’re a Techdirt reader, a Reddit user, or both, then you probably know all about the chaos engulfing the site as users and moderators of popular subreddits protest CEO Steve Huffman’s recent changes to the site’s API. This week, we’re joined by Jay Peters from The Verge to talk about the situation, the protests, and Huffman’s disastrous responses.

