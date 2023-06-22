Techdirt Podcast Episode 355: The Reddit Meltdown

from the not-going-well dept

If you’re a Techdirt reader, a Reddit user, or both, then you probably know all about the chaos engulfing the site as users and moderators of popular subreddits protest CEO Steve Huffman’s recent changes to the site’s API. This week, we’re joined by Jay Peters from The Verge to talk about the situation, the protests, and Huffman’s disastrous responses.

Follow the Techdirt Podcast on Soundcloud, subscribe via Apple Podcasts or Spotify, or grab the RSS feed. You can also keep up with all the latest episodes right here on Techdirt.

Filed Under: jay peters, podcast, reddit protest, steve huffman

Companies: reddit