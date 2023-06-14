Music Label Demands Google Delist A Wikipedia Page With Info It Doesn’t Like
In Walled Culture the book (free digital versions available) there’s a chapter about the widely-used “notice and takedown” system, and its many abuses. One indicator of how bad things are, and how they are still getting worse, is the number of requests that Google receives to de-list links from its search results. Last year, Google had received more than 5.7 billion takedown requests over the past decade; now that figure has increased to over 6.7 billion in total. In other words, Google alone is receiving a billion takedown requests per year.
It’s hardly news that many of these requests are abusive, and often used to take down perfectly legal material. But a recent takedown request to Google is exceptional in this respect. As TorrentFreak explains, the complaint, made under the US Digital Millennium Copyright Act (DMCA), apparently comes from the independent music label “Because Music”, and targets download and conversion software that allows YouTube material to be downloaded as a file.
The claim is that these circumvent YouTube security measures, and thus violate the DMCA’s anti-circumvention provisions. That in itself is pretty ridiculous, since YouTube doesn’t have any meaningful copy protection in place, as an important recent lawsuit pointed out. But TorrentFreak spotted that amongst the dozens of sites with links to such YouTube “streamripping” software, there is something rather different: Wikipedia’s “Comparison of YouTube downloaders” page.
The takedown request wants a Wikipedia page removed from Google’s search results because it talks about YouTube rippers, and offers a detailed comparison of them. Links to the software are incidental, appearing only at the foot of the page as references. The demand that Google should de-list links to the page in its search results is a thinly disguised but dangerous attack on knowledge. The implicit message is nobody should be allowed to talk about, or even know about things that the copyright world disapproves of. It’s the logical conclusion of Big Content’s view that everything online should be subordinate to its pursuit of total control there.
Filed Under: copyright, dmca, dmca takedown, takedowns
Companies: because music, google, wikipedia
They should be more like Polyvinyl
Polyvinyl Records is a record label here in the US, and one thing that makes them so great is that they actually allow their artists to license their music under creative commons licenses if they so choose, such as Jeff Rosenstock and Anamanaguchi. They also sell their stuff on Bandcamp. How do they make money, though? Simple: They sell vinyl. Also, there are other ways to monetize their music, such as streaming.
It really pisses me off that there are labels out there that are still worried about piracy given how easy it is to access their content legitimately. They should be more like Polyvinyl.
DMCA is as futile as putting your finger in a hole in the dike… Once it’s out on the Internet, someone is going to figure out a way to capture it for their own use. Always. This is why the mad dash to regulate AI is futile.
I, for one, welcome our new AI overlords. Hopefully they will kill off the DMCA.
I think it’s worth noting that the DMCA, terrible law that it is, does not actually have takedown provisions for anti-circumvention—only for copyright infringement. There’s also nothing in the law about taking down search results or other things that reference infringement but are not themselves infringement. It was a mistake for Google to ever give in to these demands, even a little bit, because they’re never gonna stop coming. And courts may see this situation as normal and expect others to do things the law does not require.
For the music companies, this is all a continuation of the “home taping is killing music” campaign from 1981. They want the exposure of radio, Youtube, etc., so they’re not gonna do the obvious thing of not putting their music on these platforms. But they’re still not on board with the idea of anyone recording what they hear. They’d stop you from humming it if they could. Don’t give these asscaps money, ever.
Given the chance, they’d stop you streaming it if they could, which is why they spent a significant amount of money in lawsuits quibbling the whole “making available” and “intermediary liability” thing to make you pay for the fucking data from hearing half a song… file uploaded somewhere.
Joke’s on them, nobody walking on the streets these days would think twice about saving a YouTube playlist or even just searching for the same song again and putting it on repeat and not paying a dime. A situation which they engineered with the whole suing epidemic of the early 2000s.