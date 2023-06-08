Jim Jordan Further Weaponizes His Subcommittee On The Weaponization Of The Gov’t To Chill Speech
Appeals Court Awards Half A Win To Professor Wrongfully Arrested For Sharing ‘Secret’ Tech With Chinese Entities

Daily Deal: Sketch Packs App Design Elements Bundle

Deals

from the good-deals-on-cool-stuff dept

Thu, Jun 8th 2023 10:41am -

Design your app in minutes with Sketch Packs. 100% customizable and optimized for the user experience, Sketch Packs’ elements empower you to design pixel-perfect products for mobile and desktop applications. This bundle includes the social media, ecommerce, menu builder, analytics, and navigation packs. The bundle is on sale for $20.

Note: The Techdirt Deals Store is powered and curated by StackCommerce. A portion of all sales from Techdirt Deals helps support Techdirt. The products featured do not reflect endorsements by our editorial team.

Filed Under:

Leave a Comment
If you liked this post, you may also be interested in...

Add Your Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Have a Techdirt Account? Sign in now. Want one? Register here

Comment Options:

Make this the or (get credits or sign in to see balance) what's this?

What's this?

Techdirt community members with Techdirt Credits can spotlight a comment as either the "First Word" or "Last Word" on a particular comment thread. Credits can be purchased at the Techdirt Insider Shop »

Jim Jordan Further Weaponizes His Subcommittee On The Weaponization Of The Gov’t To Chill Speech
Appeals Court Awards Half A Win To Professor Wrongfully Arrested For Sharing ‘Secret’ Tech With Chinese Entities
Follow Techdirt

Techdirt Daily Newsletter

Techdirt Deals
Techdirt Insider Discord
The latest chatter on the Techdirt Insider Discord channel...
Loading...