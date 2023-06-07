Daily Deal: The Complete Project Management Training Bundle

from the good-deals-on-cool-stuff dept

Project Management is global. This is one of those professions similar to being an accountant, where your skills and talents can be applied to any industry in any place. This 10-course Complete Project Management Training bundle provides a comprehensive training path for all things project management, including courses covering PMP 6th Edition, CAPM 6th edition, ScrumMaster training, Agile/Scrum, Agile/XP, Risk Management and more. It’s on sale for $60.

Note: The Techdirt Deals Store is powered and curated by StackCommerce. A portion of all sales from Techdirt Deals helps support Techdirt. The products featured do not reflect endorsements by our editorial team.

Filed Under: daily deal

