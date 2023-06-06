Techdirt Podcast Episode 353: Moderator Mayhem!

Last month, in partnership with Engine, we launched our new browser game that puts you in the shoes of a frontline content moderation worker at a growing online platform: Moderator Mayhem. If you haven’t tried it yet, you can play it in your browser on mobile or desktop. The response to the game has been great, and this week Mike is joined on the podcast by myself, our game design partner Randy Lubin of Leveraged Play, and Engine executive director Kate Tummarello who spearheaded the project, to discuss how we built Moderator Mayhem and the impact it’s been having so far.

Filed Under: content moderation, games, gaming, Kate Tummarello, moderator mayhem, podcast, randy lubin

