Appeals Court Tosses Another Dumb FOSTA Lawsuit Against Twitter
Former Uber Security Officer Won’t Go To Prison For Covering Up A 2016 Data Breach

Daily Deal: 7-in-1 Charging Station for Multiple Devices

Deals

from the good-deals-on-cool-stuff dept

Wed, May 10th 2023 10:50am -

Get the most out of your devices with this powerful, compact charging station. This 7-in-1 charging dock has universal compatibility that works with most iPhones, iPads, and many other devices throughout your home. It also features a super-speed 30W Fast PD port and intelligent identification technology to keep the device safe and healthy. With its multi-protection design and sturdy removal dividers, this charging station makes it one of the must-have chargers out there. It’s on sale for $60.

Note: The Techdirt Deals Store is powered and curated by StackCommerce. A portion of all sales from Techdirt Deals helps support Techdirt. The products featured do not reflect endorsements by our editorial team.

Filed Under:

Leave a Comment
If you liked this post, you may also be interested in...

Add Your Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Have a Techdirt Account? Sign in now. Want one? Register here

Comment Options:

Make this the or (get credits or sign in to see balance) what's this?

What's this?

Techdirt community members with Techdirt Credits can spotlight a comment as either the "First Word" or "Last Word" on a particular comment thread. Credits can be purchased at the Techdirt Insider Shop »

Appeals Court Tosses Another Dumb FOSTA Lawsuit Against Twitter
Former Uber Security Officer Won’t Go To Prison For Covering Up A 2016 Data Breach
Follow Techdirt

Techdirt Daily Newsletter

Techdirt Deals
Techdirt Insider Discord
The latest chatter on the Techdirt Insider Discord channel...
Loading...