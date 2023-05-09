Mozilla Wonders What Social Media Could Look Like If It Started With A Clear ‘No Assholes’ Policy
Techdirt Podcast Episode 352: Utah’s War On Porn

Tue, May 9th 2023 01:30pm -

We’ve been swamped with some big projects lately, and that put a bit of a dent in our podcast schedule. We’ve got a whole bunch of fresh new episodes lined up to record, so you can expect lots of original content soon — but to tide you over until then, this week we’ve got a cross-post of Mike’s recent segment on The New Abnormal podcast, where he and host Andy Levy discuss Pornhub cutting off Utah in response to its age verification law, and some of the other “protect the children” efforts in Congress.

Filed Under: , , , ,
Companies: mindgeek, pornhub

