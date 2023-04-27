Daily Deal: Lavisha Cashmere Shawl

from the good-deals-on-cool-stuff dept



Bring the luxuriously soft touch of cashmere to your wardrobe with a Lavisha Cashmere Shawl. Made of warm and elegant cashmere wool, this shawl will feel superbly comfortable draped over your shoulders. Its soft fringe enhances any outfit, and with an impressive six feet of length, you can bundle up and stay warm no matter how chilly it gets. It is available in a wide variety of colors and is on sale for $15.

Note: The Techdirt Deals Store is powered and curated by StackCommerce. A portion of all sales from Techdirt Deals helps support Techdirt. The products featured do not reflect endorsements by our editorial team.

Filed Under: daily deal

