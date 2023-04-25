Daily Deal: Flux 7 TWS Earbuds with Wireless Charging Case And Power Bank

from the good-deals-on-cool-stuff dept

Using advanced noise-reduction technology, Flux 7 TWS earphones have been designed to reduce unwanted noise during exercise. With an onboard 2,000mAh polymer lithium battery that offers 4 hours of music play time, the sweatproof Flux 7 TWS earbuds are ideal for fitness enthusiasts who want to pack light and move fast. The earphones are on sale for $25.

Note: The Techdirt Deals Store is powered and curated by StackCommerce. A portion of all sales from Techdirt Deals helps support Techdirt. The products featured do not reflect endorsements by our editorial team.

Filed Under: daily deal

