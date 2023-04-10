Daily Deal: 4-in-1 Smart Flash Drive (128GB)

from the good-deals-on-cool-stuff dept

You can use this ultra portable 4-in-1 Smart Flash Drive to transfer photos, videos, and files from your devices to your PC. It’s also great for saving your music or videos from Mac or PC to PC, or USB stick. It has ports for USB 3.0, lightning, micro-USB, and type-C. It’s on sale for $29.

Note: The Techdirt Deals Store is powered and curated by StackCommerce. A portion of all sales from Techdirt Deals helps support Techdirt. The products featured do not reflect endorsements by our editorial team.

Filed Under: daily deal

