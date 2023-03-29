Daily Deal: The All-In-One Hardcore Unity Game Developer Bundle With Xbox Ultimate 1-Month Game Pass

from the good-deals-on-cool-stuff dept

The All-In-One Hardcore Unity Game Developer Bundle has 8 courses to help you learn how to build your own games plus a 1 month pass for Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. Unity is one of the world’s most popular game engines. Used to easily create cross-platform 2D and 3D games, it comes with a powerful set of features that can also be used for a variety of non-game applications, including film, virtual reality, augmented reality, and mobile apps. In the first course, you’ll explore Unity’s core features and the basics of C#. In other courses, you’ll master skills that can be applied to creating games in some of the most popular genres, including RPGs, strategy games, and more. Get more out of your gaming experience with Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. With over 100 high quality games and new titles added all the time, you’ll always have something new to play with friends on console, PC, mobile devices or tablets. The bundle is on sale for $24.97.

Note: The Techdirt Deals Store is powered and curated by StackCommerce. A portion of all sales from Techdirt Deals helps support Techdirt. The products featured do not reflect endorsements by our editorial team.

Filed Under: daily deal

