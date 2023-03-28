Techdirt Podcast Episode 348: Sci-Fi & Silicon Valley

Forget Shadow Banning, Now Elon Is Shadow Boosting Accounts He Likes, While Trying To Drive Away Users Who Won’t Pay
(Mis)Uses of Technology

from the stranger-than-fiction dept

Tue, Mar 28th 2023 01:30pm -

Science fiction has always served as a source of inspiration for real technological progress. Sometimes that’s great, but other times it enables abuse or leads people to make terrible assumptions that result in harmful decisions. This week we’re joined by the hosts of the podcast Our Opinions Are Correct, authors Annalee Newitz and Charlie Jane Anders, who recently began tackling this very subject, to discuss the relationship between Silicon Valley and science fiction.

