Techdirt Podcast Episode 348: Sci-Fi & Silicon Valley

from the stranger-than-fiction dept

Science fiction has always served as a source of inspiration for real technological progress. Sometimes that’s great, but other times it enables abuse or leads people to make terrible assumptions that result in harmful decisions. This week we’re joined by the hosts of the podcast Our Opinions Are Correct, authors Annalee Newitz and Charlie Jane Anders, who recently began tackling this very subject, to discuss the relationship between Silicon Valley and science fiction.

Filed Under: annalee newitz, charlie jane anders, podcast, science fiction, silicon valley

