Daily Deal: The ChatGPT By OpenAI Training Bundle

Fri, Mar 24th 2023 10:40am -

The ChatGPT By OpenAI Training Bundle has four courses to introduce you to ChatGPT. You will learn the fundamentals of working with ChatGPT, a state-of-the-art language model developed by OpenAI. You’ll gain hands-on experience using ChatGPT to generate text that is coherent and natural, and you will explore the many possibilities for using this tool in a variety of applications. The bundle is on sale for $19.97.

