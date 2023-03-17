Ninth Circuit Tells Twitter It Can’t Reveal Exactly How Many National Security Letters It Receives Because The DOJ Showed It Some Scary Stuff
Elon Musk Still Loves ‘Shadow Banning’ Those He Doesn’t Like

Daily Deal: Project Management Institute Training Bundle

Deals

from the good-deals-on-cool-stuff dept

Fri, Mar 17th 2023 10:47am -

Project Management Institute Training Bundle has 2 courses to help you become a project management expert. The first course focuses on the basic principles and the lifecycle of project management. You’ll learn about group interactions, managing cost factors, managing risk factors, and more. The second course focuses on Agile project management. It’s on sale for $49.

Note: The Techdirt Deals Store is powered and curated by StackCommerce. A portion of all sales from Techdirt Deals helps support Techdirt. The products featured do not reflect endorsements by our editorial team.

Filed Under:

Leave a Comment
If you liked this post, you may also be interested in...

Add Your Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Have a Techdirt Account? Sign in now. Want one? Register here

Comment Options:

Make this the or (get credits or sign in to see balance) what's this?

What's this?

Techdirt community members with Techdirt Credits can spotlight a comment as either the "First Word" or "Last Word" on a particular comment thread. Credits can be purchased at the Techdirt Insider Shop »

Ninth Circuit Tells Twitter It Can’t Reveal Exactly How Many National Security Letters It Receives Because The DOJ Showed It Some Scary Stuff
Elon Musk Still Loves ‘Shadow Banning’ Those He Doesn’t Like
Follow Techdirt

Techdirt Daily Newsletter

Techdirt Deals
Techdirt Insider Discord
The latest chatter on the Techdirt Insider Discord channel...
Loading...