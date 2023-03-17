Daily Deal: Project Management Institute Training Bundle

from the good-deals-on-cool-stuff dept

Project Management Institute Training Bundle has 2 courses to help you become a project management expert. The first course focuses on the basic principles and the lifecycle of project management. You’ll learn about group interactions, managing cost factors, managing risk factors, and more. The second course focuses on Agile project management. It’s on sale for $49.

Note: The Techdirt Deals Store is powered and curated by StackCommerce. A portion of all sales from Techdirt Deals helps support Techdirt. The products featured do not reflect endorsements by our editorial team.

Filed Under: daily deal

