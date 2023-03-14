Is Gavin Newsom Attacking Walgreens For Its Choices Different From DeSantis Attacking Disney?
French Legislators Think Hosting 2024 Olympics Justifies Massive Domestic Surveillance Expansion

Daily Deal: The Jumbo 2023 Javascript Bundle

Deals

from the good-deals-on-cool-stuff dept

Tue, Mar 14th 2023 10:44am -


JavaScript is one of the most popular programming languages in the world that is used by big companies such as Google, Facebook, and Microsoft. Learn about everything there is to know about JavaScript applications and how to program them. The Jumbo 2023 Javascript Bundle has 7 courses and 42 hours of content to help you become a master at JavaScript. It’s on sale for $39.

Note: The Techdirt Deals Store is powered and curated by StackCommerce. A portion of all sales from Techdirt Deals helps support Techdirt. The products featured do not reflect endorsements by our editorial team.

Filed Under:

Leave a Comment
If you liked this post, you may also be interested in...

Add Your Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Have a Techdirt Account? Sign in now. Want one? Register here

Comment Options:

Make this the or (get credits or sign in to see balance) what's this?

What's this?

Techdirt community members with Techdirt Credits can spotlight a comment as either the "First Word" or "Last Word" on a particular comment thread. Credits can be purchased at the Techdirt Insider Shop »

Is Gavin Newsom Attacking Walgreens For Its Choices Different From DeSantis Attacking Disney?
French Legislators Think Hosting 2024 Olympics Justifies Massive Domestic Surveillance Expansion
Follow Techdirt

Techdirt Daily Newsletter

Techdirt Deals
Techdirt Insider Discord
The latest chatter on the Techdirt Insider Discord channel...
Loading...