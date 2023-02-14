Techdirt Podcast Episode 343: Congress v. Twitter
from the fight-night dept
We’ve got a double-header of cross-post episodes for you this week! Recently, Mike joined two different podcasts to discuss Congress’s response to the Twitter Files and the dumpster fire of a hearing held by the House Oversight Committee: The New Abnormal podcast from the Daily Beast, and The Sunday Show podcast from Tech Policy Press. You can listen to both conversations back-to-back right here in today’s extra-long episode.
Filed Under: congress, content moderation, hunter biden, podcast, twitter files
Companies: twitter
Comments on “Techdirt Podcast Episode 343: Congress v. Twitter”
Find another topic guys
Not gonna listen to it, but I’m sure there’s a lot more lying about what was actually in the Twitter files
Re:
Thank you for doing the verbal equivalent of sticking your fingers in your ears and saying “la la la la I can’t hear you” as if that was somehow convincing anyone.
Re:
man, you are obsessed with how techdirt covers twitter. get a life!
Re:
Don’t you ever get tired of being the living embodiment of personal bias?
Re:
In case you haven’t been reading TechDirt, they actually do cover other topics. If anyone is interested in topics other than Musk taking a hacksaw to the house that Jack built, it certainly isn’t Mike Masnick or Techdirt (hint: it’s you!).