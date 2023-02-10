Daily Deal: Ground News Premium

from the good-deals-on-cool-stuff dept

Welcome to the world’s first news comparison platform, Ground News. Out of frustration with a fragmented and misleading industry, Ground News was created to be both comprehensive and neutral. It provides news from over 50,000 sources from across the political spectrum, and all around the world. This platform offers you a simple way to customize and cross-reference your news. A one year subscription is on sale for $20, and a 2-year subscription is on sale for $35.

Note: The Techdirt Deals Store is powered and curated by StackCommerce. A portion of all sales from Techdirt Deals helps support Techdirt. The products featured do not reflect endorsements by our editorial team.

Filed Under: daily deal

