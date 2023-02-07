Now Mesa Public Schools Are Also Declaring That They Have Failed In Educating Their Children By Suing Social Media
Last week, we wrote about the positively ridiculous lawsuit filed by the Seattle Public School district against basically all of social media claiming social media was “a public nuisance.” As we noted, the school district appeared to be wasting taxpayer money, that could have gone to educating their kids, on this lawsuit that screamed out to the public that the school district had totally failed in educating their children how to be good digital citizens, how to use the internet properly, and how to be prepared for living life in the age of the internet.
And, now it appears that the Mesa, Arizona school district has decided to do the same thing. Using the same lawyers. The law offices of Keller Rohrback appears to be trying to carve out this corner of the market as their own: having public school districts waste a shitload of time and resources to publicly proclaim that they can’t prepare the children they’re in charge of educating for the modern internet world.
The Mesa complaint is, not surprisingly, similar to the Seattle complaint. It’s suing the same companies (really: Meta, Google, Snap, Tiktok). Like the Seattle complaint, it argues that social media is a “public nuisance.” Like the Seattle complaint, it says that Section 230 doesn’t protect the companies (it’s wrong). Like the Seattle complaint, it posts a few cherry-picked studies claiming that social media is bad for kids, and ignores more comprehensive studies that argue that opposite. Like the Seattle complaint, it goes hard in proving that Mesa public schools apparently are staffed by administrators and teachers who suck at educating children, and find themselves powerless against… entertainment.
In short, it’s pathetic.
The one main “difference” between the Seattle complaint and the Mesa one is that in Mesa they’ve added a “negligence” claim, saying that social media companies “owe” the school district “a duty not to expose Plaintiff to an unreasonable risk of harm….”
This is all laughably stupid, and not at all how the law works. I mean, it’s possible that the lawyers at Keller Rohrback figure that if they file enough of these lawsuits, eventually they’ll find a judge who lets the moral panic of “social media is bad for kids” overwhelm the actual legal issues, but it’s difficult to see it standing up to any legitimate judicial scrutiny.
Of course, now that we have these two lawsuits, it means it’s almost certain that they’re shopping for similar lawsuits. One hopes that other school districts will reject this nonsense. The whole point of these lawsuits is almost certainly to try to shake down the social media companies to get them to settle, but that seems unlikely.
Either way, if you’re a parent of a student in the Mesa public schools, you should be asking why your school’s administrators seem to be publicly admitting that they can’t teach your children how to deal with the modern internet world.
I really do wonder if the Mesa school district approves of a lawsuit that essentially refers to its employees as incompetent.
I may be in trouble
It is a bit concerning that it is possible to sue someone for being a public nuisance or even for being a bad influence on children. Judging by what my sister-in-law says, I may be in big trouble.
Sounds like Vexatious Litigation.
Vexatious litigation is legal action which is brought solely to harass or subdue an adversary. It may take the form of a primary frivolous lawsuit or may be the repetitive, burdensome, and unwarranted filing of meritless motions in a matter which is otherwise a meritorious cause of action.
I know why, they have not figured out how to use the Internet to find approaches to dealing with their problems, and have not realized that the Internet is the biggest and most complete library in the world. If they had, they would be teaching the children how to carry out research using the Internet.
but social media is a public nuisance!
Start off by explaining to the kiddies that social media is a platform for delivering a product (the users) to the customers (the advertisers). Want to be treated like a product? Use social media! And then don’t whine about the results. You were warned.
In general, clue the kids in that when something is free, it ain’t. You’re just paying in a non-obvious way. Train them to look for that and figure out whether the payment is worth it.
Write this on the school chalkboard and keep it up forever: There’s No Free Lunch.