Daily Deal: The 2023 Metaverse And AR Developer Bundle

Tue, Jan 31st 2023 10:39am -

The 2023 Metaverse and AR Developer Bundle has 9 courses to help you learn the core skills needed for Augmented Reality development. You’ll learn how to build websites, apps, games and more using A-Frame, and XR Interaction Toolkit. There’s also a course dedicated solely to explaining the Metaverse. This bundle is on sale for $29.

