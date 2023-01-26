Free Speech Absolutist Elon Musk Pulls Down Documentary About India PM Modi
from the who-is-the-streisand-of-bollywood? dept
Who is the Barbra Streisand of Bollywood? There’s a new documentary, produced by the BBC about India’s Prime Minister, Narendra Modi. Specifically, the documentary is focused on Modi’s relationship with India’s Muslim community, including his apparent role during some anti-Muslim riots (where over 1,000 people were killed) two decades ago. And, apparently, it doesn’t make Modi look very good. I know this because India has banned the documentary. And is also demanding that clips of the documentary be removed from the internet.
And Twitter (and YouTube) have complied.
The two-part documentary “India: The Modi Question” has not been broadcast in India by the BBC, but India’s federal government blocked it over the weekend and banned people from sharing clips on social media, citing emergency powers under its information technology laws. Twitter and YouTube complied with the request and removed many links to the documentary.
Of course, doing so seems to only be drawing more attention to the documentary.
The ban has only brought more attention to the program, with many people, including opposition politicians, protesting the move and providing links to download it.
There really should be a term for that sorta thing.
Anyway, this is why we mocked Elon’s professed “free speech absolutism” when he made claims about how his view of free speech was that it meant “that which matches the law.”
Except, that’s not supporting free speech. It’s supporting free speech suppression by governments. Indeed, as we pointed out (and were mocked for by Musk’s very vocal fans for), Twitter actually has a pretty long history of fighting back against government censorship in that country. Indeed, Musk whined about Twitter’s actions to fight for free speech in India.
If you believe in free speech, that means standing up against government censorship. Not bowing down to it. That’s not free speech at all. (And yes, YouTube should also not cave to this kind of nonsense, but YouTube hasn’t been running around taking as strong a “moral” stance as Musk has).
Either way, students in India are actually showing Musk and YouTube what fighting for free speech looks like as they’re refusing to back down:
“They will shut one screen, and we will open hundreds,” said Aishe Ghosh, one of the student activists who attended.
The Indian government is now arresting students for trying to screen the documentary, showing way more support and commitment to actual free speech than Elon Musk ever has.
Filed Under: censorship, documentary, free speech, india, narendra modi
Companies: twitter, youtube
Comments on “Free Speech Absolutist Elon Musk Pulls Down Documentary About India PM Modi”
Thank you, Elon for being the upholder of the free speech of dictators, thin-skinned inheritors of blood emerald mines, and other odious threats to humanity everywhere.
My life has substantially improved since I dumped Twitter and Facebook.
This comment has been flagged by the community. Click here to show it.
The articles sounded like it was a block on India’s Twitter, which is a perfect exampe of why domestic data networks are a modern addition to the Internet.
Mind your own fucking business should not have to be said.
Just about every security article is nulled by new infrastructure in the 21st century. All of the disposible hardware on TCP/IP is a security flaw already. Just like plastic trash in the ocean. It already happened (India dumps a lot of trash in the ocean as part of their culture).
Well that's awkward...
Gotta love the contrast with the Twitter Files ‘scandal’. There the government merely notifying the platform of potential TOS violations was spun as a heinous attack on free speech, and yet now Twitter is folding like wet cardboard and taking down speech at a government’s behest.
Given the difference in response it would seem that if the FBI had actually ordered accounts to be pulled that would have been the proper response and spiked that part of the ‘scandal’ since after all it’s not like a platform can or should fight back against such demands, so I guess from now on the FBI or other government agencies shouldn’t nudge Twitter in the direction of TOS violations they should just tell Twitter to pull any account they don’t like and that’ll nicely solve the problem.
By Freeze Peach I simply mean that which matches what I wanted.
FREE: As in free to do what I want, screw everyone else.
Funny how some are trying to walk back their more insane stuff. And MTG has matured – LMAO.
Misleading
Mike, the rest of your pieces on Elon’s shenanigans have been fantastic, but this title is a bit misleading. It implies that Musk himself was the one that pulled the trigger on pulling this documentary. In actuality, Musk was unaware of what had transpired: https://twitter.com/elonmusk/status/1618319479662055426 It’s his LACK of action (assuming nothing changes) that should be condemned.
Now, of course, what matters here is what actions Elon will take as a result? Is he going to continue to masquerade as a free-speech absolutist, or will he actually apply his principles and fight back against government censorship?
Re:
I don’t think it’s misleading. The point I’ve raised is that the old Twitter had an entire focus, so that the entire team knew how to deal with requests like this. The new Twitter has… Elon. And apparently if he’s busy, shit gets censored.
Not a great situation at all.
religious speech
Anyone remember the old days and Who said you could say What??
Between the Puritans and the pope, what a confusing mess.
Now we have 40+ christian beliefs, not counting all the rest of the Muslim and others along with it. then those that Dont subscribe to those ideals.
But shame on you, if you live in one of those areas, Where 1 religion Dominates over all the rest. “we are right, you are wrong”, attitudes. And Im not even talking about a government.
What happens if we add Government trying to control Speech?
Freedom of speech is a mine field for those that disagree with you, and if they have money and power? Nuff said.
wait, so twitter does have a communications department? how’d that happen?
Musk embraces the fascistic censorship Twitter 1.0 defended against, just as Mike predicted he would.