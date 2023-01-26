Daily Deal: Dream by WOMBO AI Art Tool

from the good-deals-on-cool-stuff dept

WOMBO Dream is expanding art to the masses. You don’t need a paintbrush, pencil, or any art supplies to make beautiful artwork, all you need is an idea. Take a back seat and let WOMBO Dream be the paintbrush to your artwork. Share your art with your friends and family and save your artwork to your profile so that you can view it later, it’s that simple! It’s on sale for $50.

Note: The Techdirt Deals Store is powered and curated by StackCommerce. A portion of all sales from Techdirt Deals helps support Techdirt. The products featured do not reflect endorsements by our editorial team.

Filed Under: daily deal

