Utah Promises That It’s Going To Sue Social Media For Being Bad For Kids
Guy Who Boasted Of Hanging Out With The ‘First Guy To Storm The Capital’ Loses Libel Suit Against Person Who Pointed This Out

Daily Deal: The Complete 2023 Tech Training Bundle

Deals

from the good-deals-on-cool-stuff dept

Wed, Jan 25th 2023 10:39am -

The Complete 2023 Tech Training Bundle has 11 courses to help you learn how to conduct various types of computer forensic investigations. Courses cover cyber security, social engineering, penetration testing, securing networks, and more. It’s on sale for $50.

Note: The Techdirt Deals Store is powered and curated by StackCommerce. A portion of all sales from Techdirt Deals helps support Techdirt. The products featured do not reflect endorsements by our editorial team.

Filed Under:

Leave a Comment
If you liked this post, you may also be interested in...

Add Your Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Have a Techdirt Account? Sign in now. Want one? Register here

Comment Options:

Make this the or (get credits or sign in to see balance) what's this?

What's this?

Techdirt community members with Techdirt Credits can spotlight a comment as either the "First Word" or "Last Word" on a particular comment thread. Credits can be purchased at the Techdirt Insider Shop »

Utah Promises That It’s Going To Sue Social Media For Being Bad For Kids
Guy Who Boasted Of Hanging Out With The ‘First Guy To Storm The Capital’ Loses Libel Suit Against Person Who Pointed This Out
Follow Techdirt

Techdirt Daily Newsletter

Techdirt Deals
Techdirt Insider Discord
The latest chatter on the Techdirt Insider Discord channel...
Loading...