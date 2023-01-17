Daily Deal: The 2023 Agile And Scrum Master Training Bundle

from the good-deals-on-cool-stuff dept

The 2023 Agile and Scrum Master Training Bundle has 7 courses to help you master various skills needed to be an expert project manager. Courses focus on handling difficult team members, risk management, creating user stories, and more. It’s on sale for $40.

Note: The Techdirt Deals Store is powered and curated by StackCommerce. A portion of all sales from Techdirt Deals helps support Techdirt. The products featured do not reflect endorsements by our editorial team.

Filed Under: daily deal

