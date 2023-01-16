There’s Still Time To Join The Public Domain Game Jam!

from the gaming-like-it's-1927 dept

At the beginning of the year, we launched the latest edition of our public domain game jam, Gaming Like It’s 1927! We’re calling on game designers of all stripes to build analog or digital games based on the works that have entered the public domain this year, including:

Novels, short stories, and poems by Agatha Christie, Baroness Orczy, Hermann Hesse, Marcel Proust, Upton Sinclair, and Virginia Woolf plus the first three The Hardy Boys books

Art by Ansel Adams, Edward Hopper, Georgia O’Keeffe, René Magritte, Salvador Dalí, and Tamara de Lempicka

Films including The Jazz Singer, Metropolis, Napoléon, and Trolley Troubles

Music by Béla Bartók, Ira and George Gershwin, Igor Stravinsky, Irving Berlin, Louis Armstrong, Ruth Etting, and Sophie Tucker

Check out Duke’s Public Domain Day article or Copyright Lately’s round-up for more works entering the public domain.

Today marks the halfway point of the jam, which runs until the end of January. That means there’s still plenty of time to get involved. Check out the game jam page on Itch.io to sign up and view the full rules, then start working on your game. For inspiration, you can check out the winners of the jams for 1923, 1924, 1925 and 1926.

Whether you’re an experienced game designer or someone who has never attempted to make a game before, we hope you’ll join the jam and help demonstrate the value of a robust and growing public domain!

