Daily Deal: Alpha Z PRO 4K + Flying Fox 4K Wide-Angle Dual-Camera Drone Bundle

from the good-deals-on-cool-stuff dept

Buy 1, get 1 free! Each order comes with 2 drones. 1 Alpha Z PRO Ultra HD Dual-Camera Drone and 1 Flying Fox Ultra HD Dual-Camera Drone. Both drones are equipped with a 4K front camera and a 720P bottom camera. The Alpha Z PRO comes in a sleek black color, while the Flying Fox comes in a clean silver finish. Both drones will help you capture great shots from above with ease and in style. They’re on sale for $150.

Note: The Techdirt Deals Store is powered and curated by StackCommerce. A portion of all sales from Techdirt Deals helps support Techdirt. The products featured do not reflect endorsements by our editorial team.

Filed Under: daily deal

