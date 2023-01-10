Saudi Government Narrative Control Efforts Now Include The Jailing Of Wikipedia Administrators
As Elon Fires More Trust & Safety Staff, Twitter’s Moderation Efforts Fall Apart

Daily Deal: Alpha Z PRO 4K + Flying Fox 4K Wide-Angle Dual-Camera Drone Bundle

Deals

from the good-deals-on-cool-stuff dept

Tue, Jan 10th 2023 10:47am -

Buy 1, get 1 free! Each order comes with 2 drones. 1 Alpha Z PRO Ultra HD Dual-Camera Drone and 1 Flying Fox Ultra HD Dual-Camera Drone. Both drones are equipped with a 4K front camera and a 720P bottom camera. The Alpha Z PRO comes in a sleek black color, while the Flying Fox comes in a clean silver finish. Both drones will help you capture great shots from above with ease and in style. They’re on sale for $150.

Note: The Techdirt Deals Store is powered and curated by StackCommerce. A portion of all sales from Techdirt Deals helps support Techdirt. The products featured do not reflect endorsements by our editorial team.

Filed Under:

Leave a Comment
If you liked this post, you may also be interested in...

Add Your Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Have a Techdirt Account? Sign in now. Want one? Register here

Comment Options:

Make this the or (get credits or sign in to see balance) what's this?

What's this?

Techdirt community members with Techdirt Credits can spotlight a comment as either the "First Word" or "Last Word" on a particular comment thread. Credits can be purchased at the Techdirt Insider Shop »

Saudi Government Narrative Control Efforts Now Include The Jailing Of Wikipedia Administrators
As Elon Fires More Trust & Safety Staff, Twitter’s Moderation Efforts Fall Apart
Follow Techdirt

Techdirt Daily Newsletter

Techdirt Deals
Techdirt Insider Discord
The latest chatter on the Techdirt Insider Discord channel...
Loading...