Daily Deal: Degoo Premium

from the good-deals-on-cool-stuff dept

Degoo is an AI-based cloud storage that helps you rediscover your best photos. With Degoo, you get secured storage space from which to manage and share files with awesome simplicity. With high-speed transfers, you’ll love how easy it is to keep tabs on all of your valuable data. Store, re-experience and share your best moments with cloud storage for your mobile phone, tablet, and web browser. Get 10TB for $79.

Note: The Techdirt Deals Store is powered and curated by StackCommerce. A portion of all sales from Techdirt Deals helps support Techdirt. The products featured do not reflect endorsements by our editorial team.

Filed Under: daily deal

