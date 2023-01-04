TSA’s Opt-In Facial Recognition Program Doesn’t Seem All That Optional In Real Life
Daily Deal: Microsoft Surface 3 Tablet (Refurbished)

Wed, Jan 4th 2023 10:47am -

The Microsoft Surface 3 features a quad-core Intel Atom x7-Z8700 processor. The device comes with 2GB of RAM and 64 of storage, which is expandable up to 200GB by adding a microSD card. The display on the device supports up to 4K at 1920×1280 resolution. The device has two USB 3.0 ports and a kickstand that folds out from the back of the device for viewing media. This refurbished tablet is on sale for $160.

