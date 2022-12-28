Daily Deal: Petoi Bittle Robotics Kit

Meet Bittle, the palm-sized open-source bionic robot dog. Have fun watching it play tricks like a real animal, moving with 4 legs rather than wheels. Legged motion gives it more freedom to navigate unstructured terrains. Bittle is an open platform to fuse multiple makers’ gadgets into one organic system. With a customized Arduino board coordinating all instinctive and sophisticated movements, you can clip on various sensors to bring in perception. You could also inject artificial intelligence capabilities by mounting a Raspberry Pi or other AI chips through wired/wireless connections. Have fun while improving your programming skills. The kit is on sale for $329.

