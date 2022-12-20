No, The FBI Is NOT ‘Paying Twitter To Censor’
Techdirt Podcast Episode 340: The New Abnormal On Twitter

Tue, Dec 20th 2022

It seems the madness just never stops on Elon Musk’s Twitter, and it’s almost impossible to keep up. Recently, Mike joined the Daily Beast’s podcast, The New Abnormal, for a discussion with host Andy Levy about just what exactly is going on with Twitter under Musk’s erratic leadership. The conversation first appeared as part of The New Abnormal’s latest episode, and now you can listen to Mike’s segment here on the Techdirt Podcast.

