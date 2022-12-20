FBI Private Sector Cyberthreat Reporting Database Hacked By Apparently Unreported Cyberthreat
Daily Deal: Air NEO Selfie Camera Drone

AIR NEO from AirSelfie is the easiest and most fun way to take stunning, high definition photos and videos from the air completely hands-free. It lets you focus on your fiercest pose, silliest dance, or trickiest stunt while it tracks your motion using AI to get the perfect shot which you can instantly post to social media from the AIR NEO app. The AIR NEO has various Auto-Fly modes that are so easy and so flawless it feels like magic when you toss AIR NEO into the air, watch it perform and fly back to you without a smartphone or controller connection. It’s on sale for $159.95.

Note: The Techdirt Deals Store is powered and curated by StackCommerce. A portion of all sales from Techdirt Deals helps support Techdirt. The products featured do not reflect endorsements by our editorial team.

