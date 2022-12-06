How Will Elon Feel When He Realizes Congress Is Trying To Force Him To Throw Free Money At Newspapers He Hates?
American Journalist First To Sue NSO Group Directly For Targeting His Phone

Daily Deal: The 2022 Complete Renewable Energy Engineer Preparation Bundle

Deals

from the good-deals-on-cool-stuff dept

Tue, Dec 6th 2022 10:43am -

The 2022 Complete Renewable Energy Engineer Preparation Bundle features 12 courses to help you learn all about renewable energy sources and how to design, develop, and build renewable energy technologies. Courses cover wind turbines, solar energy, ETAP software, and more. It’s on sale for $40.

Note: The Techdirt Deals Store is powered and curated by StackCommerce. A portion of all sales from Techdirt Deals helps support Techdirt. The products featured do not reflect endorsements by our editorial team.

Filed Under:

Leave a Comment
If you liked this post, you may also be interested in...

Add Your Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Have a Techdirt Account? Sign in now. Want one? Register here

Comment Options:

Make this the or (get credits or sign in to see balance) what's this?

What's this?

Techdirt community members with Techdirt Credits can spotlight a comment as either the "First Word" or "Last Word" on a particular comment thread. Credits can be purchased at the Techdirt Insider Shop »

How Will Elon Feel When He Realizes Congress Is Trying To Force Him To Throw Free Money At Newspapers He Hates?
American Journalist First To Sue NSO Group Directly For Targeting His Phone
Follow Techdirt

Techdirt Daily Newsletter

Techdirt Deals
Techdirt Insider Discord
The latest chatter on the Techdirt Insider Discord channel...
Loading...