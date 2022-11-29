Musk Does Have Some Good Ideas: Encrypting DMs Would Be Huge, But…
Daily Deal: OMNIA Q5 5-in-1 Wireless Charging Station

Tue, Nov 29th 2022

The OMNIA Q5 power station is specifically designed to support iPads, Apple Watch, iPhones, AirPods, and Apple Pencil simultaneously while providing optimum charging ability, storage convenience, and ergonomic with the necessary safety features in place. It’s on sale for $90.

Note: The Techdirt Deals Store is powered and curated by StackCommerce. A portion of all sales from Techdirt Deals helps support Techdirt. The products featured do not reflect endorsements by our editorial team.

