AI Art Is Eating The World, And We Need To Discuss Its Wonders And Dangers
After posting the following AI-generated images, I got private replies asking the same question: “Can you tell me how you made these?” So, here I will provide the background and “how to” of creating such AI portraits, but also describe the ethical considerations and the dangers we should address right now.
Background
Generative AI – as opposed to analytical artificial intelligence – can create novel content. It not only analyzes existing datasets but it generates whole new images, text, audio, videos, and code.
As the ability to generate original images based on written text emerged, it became the hottest hype in tech. It all began with the release of DALL-E 2, an improved AI art program from OpenAI. It allowed users to input text descriptions and get images that looked amazing, adorable, or weird as hell.
Then, people start hearing about Midjourney (and its vibrant Discord) and Stable Diffusion, an open-source project. (Google’s Imagen and Meta’s image generator are not released to the public). Stable Diffusion allowed engineers to train the model on any image dataset to churn out any style of art.
Due to the rapid development of the coding community, more specialized generators were introduced, including new killer apps to create AI-generated art from YOUR pictures: Avatar AI, ProfilePicture.AI, and Astria AI. With them, you can create your own AI-generated avatars or profile pictures. You can change some of your features, as demonstrated by Andrew “Boz” Bosworth, Meta CTO, who used AvatarAI to see himself with hair:
Startups like the ones listed above are booming:
In order to use their tools, you need to follow these steps:
1. How to prepare your photos for the AI training
As of now, training Astria AI with your photos costs $10. Every app charges differently for fine-tuning credits (e.g., ProfilePicture AI costs $24, and Avatar AI costs $40). Please note that those charges change quickly as they experiment with their business model.
Here are a few ways to improve the training process:
- At least 20 pictures, preferably shot or cropped to a 1:1 (square) aspect ratio.
- At least 10 face close-ups, 5 medium from the chest up, 3 full body.
- Variation in background, lighting, expressions, and eyes looking in different directions.
- No glasses/sunglasses. No other people in the pictures.
Approximately 60 minutes after uploading your pictures, a trained AI model will be ready. Where will you probably need the most guidance? Prompting.
2. How to survive the prompting mess
After the training is complete, a few images will be waiting for you on your page. Those are “default prompts” as examples of the app’s capabilities. To create your own prompts, set the className as “person” (this was recommended by Astria AI).
Formulating the right prompts for your purpose can take a lot of time. You’ll need patience (and motivation) to keep refining the prompts. But when a text prompt comes to life as you envisioned (or better than you envisioned), it feels a bit like magic. To get creative inspiration, I used two search engines, Lexica and Krea. You can search for keywords, scroll until you find an image style you like, and copy the prompt (then change the text to “sks person” to make it your self-portrait).
Some prompts are so long that reading them is painful. They usually include the image’s setting (e.g., “highly detailed realistic portrait”) and style (“art by” one of the popular artists). As regular people need help crafting those words, we already have an entirely new role for artists under prompt engineering. It’s going to be a desirable skill. Just bear in mind that no matter how professional your prompts are, some results will look WILD. In one image, I had 3 arms (don’t ask me why).
If you wish to avoid the whole prompts chaos, I have a friend who just used the default ones, was delighted with the results, and shared them everywhere. For those apps to be more popular, I recommend including more “default prompts.”
Potentials and Advantages
1. It’s NOT the END of human creativity
The electronic synthesizer did not kill music, and photography did not kill painting. Instead, they catalyzed new forms of art. AI art is here to stay and can make creators more productive. Creators are going to include such models as part of their creative process. It’s a partnership: AI can serve as a starting point, a sketch tool that provides suggestions, and the creator will improve it further.
2. The path to the masses
Thus far, Crypto boosters didn’t answer the simple question of “what is it good for?” and have failed to articulate concrete, compelling use cases for Web3. All we got was needless complexity, vague future-casting, and “cryptocountries.” On the contrary, AI-generated art has a clear utility for creative industries. It’s already used in various industries, such as advertising, marketing, gaming, architecture, fashion, graphic design, and product design. This Twitter thread provides a variety of use cases, from commerce to the medical imaging domain.
When it comes to AI portraits, I’m thinking of another target audience: teenagers. Why? Because they already spend hours perfecting their pictures with various filters. Make image-generating tools inexpensive and easy to use, and they’ll be your heaviest users. Hopefully, they won’t use it in their dating profiles.
Downsides and Disadvantages
1. Copying by AI was not consented to by the artists
Despite the booming industry, there’s a lack of compensation for artists. Read about their frustration, for example, in how one unwilling illustrator found herself turned into an AI model. Spoiler alert: She didn’t like being turned into a popular prompt for people to mimic, and now thousands of people (soon to be millions) can copy her style of work almost exactly.
Copying artists is a copyright nightmare. The input question is: can you use copyright-protected data to train AI models? The output question is: can you copyright what an AI model creates? Nobody knows the answers, and it’s only the beginning of this debate.
2. This technology can be easily weaponized
A year ago on Techdirt, I summed up the narratives around Facebook: (1) Amplifying the good/bad or a mirror for the ugly, (2) The algorithms’ fault vs. the people who build them or use them, (3) Fixing the machine vs. the underlying societal problems. I believe this discussion also applies to AI-generated art. It should be viewed through the same lens: good, bad, and ugly. Though this technology is delightful and beneficial, there are also negative ramifications of releasing image-manipulation tools and letting humanity play with them.
While DALL-E had a few restrictions, the new competitors had a “hands-off” approach and no safeguards to prevent people from creating sexual or potentially violent and abusive content. Soon after, a subset of users generated deepfake-style images of nude celebrities. (Look surprised). Google’s Dreambooth (which AI-generated avatar tools use) made making deepfakes even easier.
As part of my exploration of the new tools, I also tried Deviant Art’s DreamUp. Its “most recent creations” page displayed various images depicting naked teenage girls. It was disturbing and sickening. In one digital artwork of a teen girl in the snow, the artist commented: “This one is closer to what I was envisioning, apart from being naked. Why DreamUp? Clearly, I need to state ‘clothes’ in my prompt.” That says it all.
According to the new book Data Science in Context: Foundations, Challenges, Opportunities, machine learning advances have made deepfakes more realistic but also enhanced our ability to detect deepfakes, leading to a “cat-and-mouse game.”
In almost every form of technology, there are bad actors playing this cat-and-mouse game. Managing user-generated content online is a headache that social media companies know all too well. Elon Musk’s first two weeks at Twitter magnified that experience — “he courted chaos and found it.” Stability AI released an open-source tool with a belief in radical freedom, courted chaos, and found it in AI-generated porn and CSAM.
Text-to-video isn’t very realistic now, but with the pace at which AI models are developing, it will be in a few months. In a world of synthetic media, seeing will no longer be believing, and the basic unit of visual truth will no longer be credible. The authenticity of every video will be in question. Overall, it will become increasingly difficult to determine whether a piece of text, audio, or video is human-generated or not. It could have a profound impact on trust in online media. The danger is that with the new persuasive visuals, propaganda could be taken to a whole new level. Meanwhile, deepfake detectors are making progress. The arms race is on.
AI-generated art inspires creativity, and enthusiasm as a result. But as it approaches mass consumption, we can also see the dark side. A revolution of this magnitude can have many consequences, some of which can be downright terrifying. Guardrails are needed now.
Filed Under: ai art, generative ai, portraits
A better question is should copyright, with its presumption of rarity continue to exist. It made sense when publication capacities were low, and the time to set and print a book was measured in months. Note well, the rarity, or limited resource, was the printing press, rather than the actual creativity. Also, copyright has mainly benefited the middleman, and the meme think of the starving artists is older than copyright as a creators right.
The Internet has made publishing normal, rather than a winning ticket in a lottery, but it should also be noted that throughout history, most creativity does not earn the creator any money. Also, creative people can make money if they gain a big enough fan base to pay them to create more works, which make protection of attribution desirable, along with anti-plagiarism laws.
This is exactly what copywrite was created for. This is it’s purpose, to protect people who produce works from being taken advantage of and having some protection and control over their original work. For all the problems with copywrite, this is what it’s for, to somehow provide protection from wholesale theft that is occuring for the training data used by these AI image generators.
I hate this, the wholesale theft of peoples art to train these programs which people then profit off of with no attribution or credit or payments to the original artists who created the dataset.
The part about naked teenage girls is horrible. AI-generated CSAM.
What does Deviant Art have to say in its defense???
they defense in the talk with RJ Palmer was basically “yeah, we thought about doing it ethical, but that would have needed years of time so we didnt do it. Also everybody else is doing it too, so no point in not doing it.”
Users can upload 20 pics of ANYONE and create photos that become more and more realistic
And no one asks the obvious “What could go wrong?” Question?
It’s not “no one” … just as I did here, there are articles raising this question.
Now, we need the developers to read/listen.
Take away the AI for a moment..
What would be the legal ramifications if I had a friend who was a particularly artist, who then sold paintings by simililar requests? “A portrait of my wife as painted by “, or something along those lines?
While I do find something objectionable about an artist’s work being used to train an AI to sell other art in that artist’s style without permission, compensation, or even knowledge, i can’t completely see the difference between that and a person or group studying that same artists work and then selling custom work in that same imitated style.
If people copying an artist’s unique and identifying style to create new works for profit is illegal, or, at least, legally actionable, then it seems the right or wrong of it is settled, it’s just a matter of setting the table for establishing that the AI is just a proxy, and the creators or welders or such AI are equally at fault as any real person would be.
If a person, group, or company can indeed use a stable of in house artists to create and sell pieces that are “in the style of…”, then there’s your starting point. As is usually the case, however, it will probably be settled in a court room somewhere, and the decision will go to whichever side shows up with the lawyer that has the most charisma in the eyes of a jury.
All of that aside, this is all vaguely terrifying, for a variety of reasons. For one thing, go hit up dall-e and ask for “mechanical overlords by h.r. giger”
How much damage has the legal system suffered with the proliferation of digital image manipulation over the past 20 or 30 years? I remember when Photoshop, and the like, (nods to Corel PhotoPaint) were seen as the beginning of the end of photographic evidence being useful in court. We seem ok there, is this that much different?
Here is the very clear difference.
The person is interpreting the work and making their own version of the work. What they are doing is an interpretation of the work and emulating a style but will always be influenced by their own take on it, and if they have the mechanical skill to emulate it perfectly they have EARNED it and you are paying for that mechanical skill and precision. The artist has improved and learned based not just on looking at HR Geiger but studying what the artistic composition is and how to use it effectively and translates that into the work they are producing.
The AI does not do that, it takes the previous persons work, derives a mathematical formula (the lines should be spaced this far apart blah blah blah) and takes that persons other HR geiger work, then other poeoples HR geiger like works, then HR geiger themselves works and spits out a composite of those things. The more real peoples art it can copy and mathematically break down the better the results. There is no skill involved, there is no interpretation, it is a mathematical output based on the prompts. There is no learning or skill involved and the outputs quality is directly dependant on the inputs quality and it will never improve beyond that without better quality input. This is an inherent limitation in how AI development functions, and as a result it will spit out “images” based on the input it has, it will make the same errors, it will lack the same cohesion, but eventually, through spam of the generate button, it may add on something of sufficient quality or accidentally get something right. You will then pick out the one that was “right” which tells the AI that “this is preferred”. It operates entirely based on input without any interpretation or skill involved.
This would be more equivilent to tracing. Something artists look down on. To copy someone elses work or style without your own interpretation is not something that has ever been lauded unless it is a display of extreme skill.
People interpret and do not require things exactly, AI requires input to create something of quality. AI is useless without the artist, despite how many people say it is a replacement for the artist.
Oof...legal stuff
So, to partially poke my last comment, I just found myself wondering how long it will be until (if not already) you can put the spouse-following private detective out of business by taking a few pictures of your bedroom, your spouse, and your neighbor, and commissioning the creation of a couple of video clips documenting the “consecration” of a suspected affair.
1. It’s NOT the END of human creativity
Of course its not.
thats a human need.
but thats so not why artists are upset.
its a tread to many peoples LIVELIHOOD. Through people who stole their work, put it into a blender and now openly talk about replacing said artists.
And if you know that your work, your soul, your style can now be put into these ais just to generate endless copys of your style many people will simply stop working on their art. Since there is no longer a way to protect it and a chance of making an income with it.
And all of this just so some greedy tech-bros can make profit.