China Adds App Fakery To Its Bag Of Oppression Tricks
It Begins: The EU Summons Musk To Appear Before Them

Daily Deal: MagPRO Smartwatch

Deals

from the good-deals-on-cool-stuff dept

Fri, Nov 18th 2022 10:49am -


MagPRO Smartwatch is a tracker designed to help you track your activity levels. Customize the face of the watch or use hundreds of different custom backgrounds to fit your needs or make your own. It comes with a magnetic, no-buckle, wraparound band that’s sweatproof and waterproof. It’s on sale for $40.

Note: The Techdirt Deals Store is powered and curated by StackCommerce. A portion of all sales from Techdirt Deals helps support Techdirt. The products featured do not reflect endorsements by our editorial team.

Filed Under:

Leave a Comment
If you liked this post, you may also be interested in...

Add Your Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Have a Techdirt Account? Sign in now. Want one? Register here

Comment Options:

Make this the or (get credits or sign in to see balance) what's this?

What's this?

Techdirt community members with Techdirt Credits can spotlight a comment as either the "First Word" or "Last Word" on a particular comment thread. Credits can be purchased at the Techdirt Insider Shop »

China Adds App Fakery To Its Bag Of Oppression Tricks
It Begins: The EU Summons Musk To Appear Before Them
Follow Techdirt

Techdirt Daily Newsletter

Techdirt Deals
Techdirt Insider Discord
The latest chatter on the Techdirt Insider Discord channel...
Loading...