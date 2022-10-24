As Elon Gets Ready To Take Over Twitter, Bluesky Takes A Big Step Forward
UK Eyes Scaling Back Net Neutrality Rules For No Coherent Reason

Daily Deal: VIBRANCE Connect USB-C to Lightning Cable

Deals

from the good-deals-on-cool-stuff dept

Mon, Oct 24th 2022 10:39am -


The LOGiiX VIBRANCE Connect is a braided 1.5m ( ~5 feet) long cable featuring dual sync and charge functionality. The stress-relieving reinforced connectors prevent fraying and breaking while adding a splash of color to your tech. The VIBRANCE Connect can be used with both Macs and PC and allows you to charge your device up to 3 times faster than a regular charging cable. It comes in 7 different colors and is on sale for $35.

Note: The Techdirt Deals Store is powered and curated by StackCommerce. A portion of all sales from Techdirt Deals helps support Techdirt. The products featured do not reflect endorsements by our editorial team.

Filed Under:

Leave a Comment
If you liked this post, you may also be interested in...

Add Your Comment

Your email address will not be published.

Have a Techdirt Account? Sign in now. Want one? Register here

Comment Options:

Make this the or (get credits or sign in to see balance) what's this?

What's this?

Techdirt community members with Techdirt Credits can spotlight a comment as either the "First Word" or "Last Word" on a particular comment thread. Credits can be purchased at the Techdirt Insider Shop »

As Elon Gets Ready To Take Over Twitter, Bluesky Takes A Big Step Forward
UK Eyes Scaling Back Net Neutrality Rules For No Coherent Reason
Follow Techdirt

Techdirt Daily Newsletter

Techdirt Deals
Techdirt Insider Discord
The latest chatter on the Techdirt Insider Discord channel...
Loading...