Daily Deal: VIBRANCE Connect USB-C to Lightning Cable

from the good-deals-on-cool-stuff dept



The LOGiiX VIBRANCE Connect is a braided 1.5m ( ~5 feet) long cable featuring dual sync and charge functionality. The stress-relieving reinforced connectors prevent fraying and breaking while adding a splash of color to your tech. The VIBRANCE Connect can be used with both Macs and PC and allows you to charge your device up to 3 times faster than a regular charging cable. It comes in 7 different colors and is on sale for $35.

Note: The Techdirt Deals Store is powered and curated by StackCommerce. A portion of all sales from Techdirt Deals helps support Techdirt. The products featured do not reflect endorsements by our editorial team.

Filed Under: daily deal

