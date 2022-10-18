FBI Email: Whole Lot Of Agents Think January 6 Capitol Raiders Did Nothing Wrong
Senator Sheldon Whitehouse Has Really Bad Ideas About Section 230

Daily Deal: Apple iPad 7 (Refurbished: WiFi Only)

Deals

from the good-deals-on-cool-stuff dept

Tue, Oct 18th 2022 10:59am -

This refurbished iPad 7 is an excellent choice for anyone who loves to read, surf the web, and play games. This 10.2-inch A10 Fusion powerhouse has a beautiful “Retina” display, is powered by a four-core 2.4GHz Apple A10 Fusion processor, and has up to 10 hours of battery life. With 8MP back camera, 1.2MP FaceTime HD front camera, and stereo speakers built in, it’s the perfect entertainment companion or mobile laptop you can take anywhere. It’s on sale for $278.

Note: The Techdirt Deals Store is powered and curated by StackCommerce. A portion of all sales from Techdirt Deals helps support Techdirt. The products featured do not reflect endorsements by our editorial team.

Filed Under:

Leave a Comment
If you liked this post, you may also be interested in...

Add Your Comment

Your email address will not be published.

Have a Techdirt Account? Sign in now. Want one? Register here

Comment Options:

Make this the or (get credits or sign in to see balance) what's this?

What's this?

Techdirt community members with Techdirt Credits can spotlight a comment as either the "First Word" or "Last Word" on a particular comment thread. Credits can be purchased at the Techdirt Insider Shop »

FBI Email: Whole Lot Of Agents Think January 6 Capitol Raiders Did Nothing Wrong
Senator Sheldon Whitehouse Has Really Bad Ideas About Section 230
Follow Techdirt

Techdirt Daily Newsletter

Techdirt Deals
Techdirt Insider Discord
The latest chatter on the Techdirt Insider Discord channel...
Loading...