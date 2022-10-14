Daily Deal: The A-Z Cybersecurity Developer Bundle

from the good-deals-on-cool-stuff dept

Cybersecurity is one of the fastest-growing IT fields. The A-Z Cybersecurity Developer Bundle contains 10 courses that cover everything from ethical hacking to penetration testing to securing networks, and more. It’s on sale for $40.

Note: The Techdirt Deals Store is powered and curated by StackCommerce. A portion of all sales from Techdirt Deals helps support Techdirt. The products featured do not reflect endorsements by our editorial team.

Filed Under: daily deal

