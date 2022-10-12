Ed Sheeran Just Can’t Get Away From Ridiculous Copyright Lawsuits
Techdirt Podcast Episode 333: Walled Culture

Techdirt Podcast Episode 333: Walled Culture

Copyright

from the story-of-copyright dept

Wed, Oct 12th 2022 01:30pm

One of the oldest and most important topics on Techdirt is copyright, and the many problems with the law both here and abroad. One of the best voices on the subject, here and in many other publications, is Glyn Moody, who recently released his book Walled Culture, that goes through the history of how legacy copyright industries have tried to harm the internet and gain ever greater control over the work of artists and creators. It’s available as a free e-book under a Creative Commons CC0 public domain dedication, and today Glyn joins the podcast to discuss the book and the long, often-sad story of copyright law around the world.

